William E. STELMACH
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home- Tonawanda Chapel
2600 Sheridan Drive
Tonawanda, NY
STELMACH - William E.
June 5, 2021, beloved husband of 48 years to Pauline C. (nee Hess) Stelmach; dearest father of Heather (David) Heigl, William Joseph Stelmack, and Holly Stelmack; loving Papa to Melanie and Chelsea Heigl; dear brother of Joan (Donald) Papaj and Joseph Stelmach; also survived by his brother-in-law Daniel (Sue) Hess, nieces and nephews. The family will be present Thursday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Drive (corner Parker Blvd.), where prayers will be offered Friday at 8:15 AM and followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9 AM in St. Amelia Church. In lieu of flowers, donation's may be made to the American Red Cross in honor to his dedication to his being a longtime blood donor. Share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
10
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home- Tonawanda Chapel
2600 Sheridan Drive, Tonawanda, NY
Jun
10
Visitation
7:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home- Tonawanda Chapel
2600 Sheridan Drive, Tonawanda, NY
Jun
11
Prayer Service
8:15a.m.
Amigone Funeral Home- Tonawanda Chapel
2600 Sheridan Drive, Tonawanda, NY
Jun
11
Mass of Christian Burial
9:00a.m.
St. Amelia Church
NY
Funeral services provided by:
Amigone Funeral Home- Tonawanda Chapel
