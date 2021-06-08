STELMACH - William E.
June 5, 2021, beloved husband of 48 years to Pauline C. (nee Hess) Stelmach; dearest father of Heather (David) Heigl, William Joseph Stelmack, and Holly Stelmack; loving Papa to Melanie and Chelsea Heigl; dear brother of Joan (Donald) Papaj and Joseph Stelmach; also survived by his brother-in-law Daniel (Sue) Hess, nieces and nephews. The family will be present Thursday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Drive (corner Parker Blvd.), where prayers will be offered Friday at 8:15 AM and followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9 AM in St. Amelia Church. In lieu of flowers, donation's may be made to the American Red Cross in honor to his dedication to his being a longtime blood donor. Share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 8, 2021.