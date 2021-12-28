Loomis, Offers & Loomis Funeral Home, Inc. - Memorial Chapel
SWALLOW - William J. Of West Seneca, entered into rest on December 24, 2021; age 76. Survived and loved by his children, Nick, Jesse (Sarah Ketry), Nicole (Garrett Thomas) and Jodie; grandfather of David; loving son of the late Betty (Stokes); brother of Jo Ann Melancon and Jayne Santa-Maria. Extended family of Tim Hortons, George's Collision and Your Host. The family will receive friends Thursday, December 30, from 4-8 PM, at LOOMIS, OFFERS & LOOMIS, INC., MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 1820 Seneca St., Buffalo, NY 14210. "Go Fast, Turn Left".
Many times in a circumstance such as this, it is difficult to put words together that will convey the thoughts and feelings of the moment-to those who are most in need- including myself. I have literally known Bill his entire life. As with any long time relationship there were good times, not so good times, sad times and glad times, memorable times, and times you couldn't forget quickly enough. Today I say to Bill's family, other relatives, and Friends: Bill lived his life in a way somewhat unconventional, although he didn't seem to notice. All of us who knew Bill will remember times with him in as many different ways as there are people remembering- but we will remember. Rest in peace.
Jo Melancon
Family
December 30, 2021
In loving memory. We will miss you always.
Jayne Santa Maria
December 29, 2021
I'm sorry to hear about Bill passing. I belonged to his Your Host family in the '70s, and I remember him with a lot of affection. A couple of memories -- one time, he was at my house when the house suddenly filled with smoke. The first thing he did was make sure my dog was OK. And, in general, he gave some thought to deciding what was right and what was wrong. I didn't always agree with his conclusions, but I admired him for thinking about it. My sincere condolences to his family.