Many times in a circumstance such as this, it is difficult to put words together that will convey the thoughts and feelings of the moment-to those who are most in need- including myself. I have literally known Bill his entire life. As with any long time relationship there were good times, not so good times, sad times and glad times, memorable times, and times you couldn't forget quickly enough. Today I say to Bill's family, other relatives, and Friends: Bill lived his life in a way somewhat unconventional, although he didn't seem to notice. All of us who knew Bill will remember times with him in as many different ways as there are people remembering- but we will remember. Rest in peace.

Jo Melancon Family December 30, 2021