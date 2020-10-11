WALSH - William T.
Of West Seneca, NY, October 9, 2020. Beloved husband of Karol A. (McCarthy) Walsh; dearest father of Lynn M. (Michael) Morganti, Kathleen M. (Bryan) Bielec and the late Michael W. Walsh; grandfather of Ashley, Heather (Jay), Kevin, Brett, Tyler, Stacy and Zachary; great-grandfather of Taylor, son of the late George E. and Anna (Schriener) Walsh; brother of Mary Margaret "Peggy" (late Edward) Wagner; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 11, 2020.