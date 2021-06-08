TOMPKINS - William Michael
William Michael Tompkins, 23, of Grand Island, NY, passed away on June 5, 2021 as a result of a motorcycle accident. Born in Grand Island, NY, he was the son of William C. and DeeAnn (DiMeo) Tompkins. In addition to his loving parents, William is survived by his sister, Gracie Jean Tompkins; his maternal grandparents, Virginia DiMeo and Francis P. (Virginia Ackerman) DiMeo, and paternal grandparents Kenneth C. (Charlotte) Tompkins; his loving companion, Alyssa Gowe; his maternal uncle, Michael A. DiMeo, and paternal aunts and uncles, Mary (David) McCormick, Christopher (Sue) Tompkins, Kenny (Terry) Tompkins, Anne Marie (Bob) Algier, Daniel (Lynne) Tompkins, Joseph (Angel) Tompkins; 16 cousins, as well as several great-aunts and uncles. He was predeceased by his uncle, Frank M. DiMeo. Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 10, from 2-7 PM, at M.J COLUCCI & SON NIAGARA FUNERAL CHAPEL, 2730 MILITARY ROAD, NIAGARA FALLS, NY 14304. William's Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, at 10:30 AM, at St. Joseph's Church, 1413 Pine Avenue, Niagara Falls, NY 14301. Interment in Riverdale Cemetery, Lewiston, NY. If desired, memorial offerings may be made to Canisius High School, 1180 Delaware Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14209, or to a charity of one's choice
