William Michael TOMPKINS
Canisius High School
M.J. Colucci & Son Niagara Funeral Chapel
2730 Military Road
Niagara Falls, NY
TOMPKINS - William Michael
William Michael Tompkins, 23, of Grand Island, NY, passed away on June 5, 2021 as a result of a motorcycle accident. Born in Grand Island, NY, he was the son of William C. and DeeAnn (DiMeo) Tompkins. In addition to his loving parents, William is survived by his sister, Gracie Jean Tompkins; his maternal grandparents, Virginia DiMeo and Francis P. (Virginia Ackerman) DiMeo, and paternal grandparents Kenneth C. (Charlotte) Tompkins; his loving companion, Alyssa Gowe; his maternal uncle, Michael A. DiMeo, and paternal aunts and uncles, Mary (David) McCormick, Christopher (Sue) Tompkins, Kenny (Terry) Tompkins, Anne Marie (Bob) Algier, Daniel (Lynne) Tompkins, Joseph (Angel) Tompkins; 16 cousins, as well as several great-aunts and uncles. He was predeceased by his uncle, Frank M. DiMeo. Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 10, from 2-7 PM, at M.J COLUCCI & SON NIAGARA FUNERAL CHAPEL, 2730 MILITARY ROAD, NIAGARA FALLS, NY 14304. William's Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, at 10:30 AM, at St. Joseph's Church, 1413 Pine Avenue, Niagara Falls, NY 14301. Interment in Riverdale Cemetery, Lewiston, NY. If desired, memorial offerings may be made to Canisius High School, 1180 Delaware Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14209, or to a charity of one's choice. Visit mjcoluccifuneralchapel.com for online condolences.


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
10
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
M.J. Colucci & Son Niagara Funeral Chapel
2730 Military Road, Niagara, NY
Jun
11
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Holy Family of Jesus, Mary and Joseph Parish at St. Joseph's Church
1413 Pine Avenue, Niagara, NY
M.J. Colucci & Son Niagara Funeral Chapel
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
8 Entries
Katie & Art Pittman
June 12, 2021
Tom, Ro, Caitlin and Anthony
June 10, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
David Calire
June 9, 2021
Praying for your family at this time of sorrow and loss.
Frank and Wende Marracino
Friend
June 8, 2021
My heart aches for you all for your tremendous loss of a beautiful, loved child. May God be by your side and help you as you heal.
Linda Burkhart
Friend
June 8, 2021
Condolences to the family for your loss. In heaven we have a book of life. Each year is a chapter in the book. That book closed when his life ended here on earth. A new book opened to ever lasting life with God. Remember when you Smile, William will Smile with you! God Bless You All!
Robert
Other
June 8, 2021
In this time of sorrow, i just wanted to let you know that i stayed by his side until he was taken away, He had great care , So he was not alone in his time of need. Again i'm sorry for your loss.
Paul
Other
June 8, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Pat Accetta
June 7, 2021
