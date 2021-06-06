Menu
William Richard WAYNE
FUNERAL HOME
Pacer Funeral Home, Inc.
2275 George Urban Blvd.
Depew, NY
WAYNE - William Richard
June 2, 2021, age 86, of Cheektowaga. Beloved husband of 65 years to Eleanore (nee Urbanski); dear father of William R. Jr. (Rosemarie), David (Karla) and Gregory (Sally); loving grandfather of Christopher, Krista, Danielle, Alexis, Landon, Ryan and Samantha; great-grandfather of Aubree; brother of the late Betty, Virginia, Norman and Ellen; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation Monday, 4-8PM at the PACER FUNERAL HOME INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (2 blocks east of Dick Rd.). A Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady Help of Christians Church, Genesee at Union Rd., Cheektowaga, Tuesday 10AM. Please assemble at church. Bill was a member of the Cheektowaga Seniors, an avid bowler, and coached his three sons in baseball. Condolences shared online at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
7
Visitation
4:00p.m.
Pacer Funeral Home, Inc.
2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew, NY
Jun
8
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Our Lady Help of Christians Church
Genesee at Union Rd, Cheektowaga, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Pacer Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Amy, Douglas, & Graham Catlin
June 7, 2021
