WAYNE - William Richard
June 2, 2021, age 86, of Cheektowaga. Beloved husband of 65 years to Eleanore (nee Urbanski); dear father of William R. Jr. (Rosemarie), David (Karla) and Gregory (Sally); loving grandfather of Christopher, Krista, Danielle, Alexis, Landon, Ryan and Samantha; great-grandfather of Aubree; brother of the late Betty, Virginia, Norman and Ellen; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation Monday, 4-8PM at the PACER FUNERAL HOME INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (2 blocks east of Dick Rd.). A Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady Help of Christians Church, Genesee at Union Rd., Cheektowaga, Tuesday 10AM. Please assemble at church. Bill was a member of the Cheektowaga Seniors, an avid bowler, and coached his three sons in baseball. Condolences shared online at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 6, 2021.