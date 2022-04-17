WHITFORD - William H.

Of Grand Island and N. Collins, entered into rest April 7, 2022, at age 97 with family at his side. Beloved husband of 13 years

to Jean McManus; beloved husband of 55 years to the late Esther MacPherson Whitford; devoted father of Holly J., William G. (Alain), Cameron R. (Amy) and the late Bruce M. Whitford; grandfather of Brian, Alexandra, Sarah, Elizabeth (Brian), Benjamin, and Michael; great-grandfather of Ajax, Declan, and Storm; stepfather of Laurel McManus (late Michael Pierce), Lizbeth (Elliott) Hall and the late Kevin McManus. According to Bill's arrangements, his body has been donated to the SUNY Anatomical Gift Program and asks that there be no services.







Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 17, 2022.