William P. WOLFF
WOLFF - William P.
Of Tonawanda, September 28, 2021. Beloved wife of Myrna (nee Hoppie); loving father of Nancy (the late Richard) Albano and Linda Tobin; cherished grandfather of Richard (Stephanie) Albano, Christopher (Laura) Albano and Amanda (Luke) Thies; great-grandfather of six. Brother of the late Ronald ( the late Delores) Wolff and Carrolyn (the late Frederick) Sommerfelt. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Bill was the owner and operator of Bill Wolff's Service Center in Tonawanda. Friends may call Saturday, October 2, 2021 from 10-11 AM at Trinity Old Lutheran, 3445 Sheridan Dr., Amherst NY 14226, where a Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Trinity Old Lutheran Church or American Cancer Society. Please share condolences www.jerfh.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Calling hours
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Trinity Old Lutheran
3445 Sheridan Dr, Amherst, NY
Oct
2
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Trinity Old Lutheran
3445 Sheridan Dr, Amherst, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Myrna, I hope that you will find peace during this difficult time. Bill was a great friend to my dad and you were both great friends to my parents. They both always spoke dry highly of you and I know they cherished your friendship. I also owed Bill a debt of gratitude for keeping those old Thunderbirds of mine running throughout the years!!! God bless you Phil Hankinson
Phil Hankinson
Friend
September 30, 2021
