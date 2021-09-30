WOLFF - William P.
Of Tonawanda, September 28, 2021. Beloved wife of Myrna (nee Hoppie); loving father of Nancy (the late Richard) Albano and Linda Tobin; cherished grandfather of Richard (Stephanie) Albano, Christopher (Laura) Albano and Amanda (Luke) Thies; great-grandfather of six. Brother of the late Ronald ( the late Delores) Wolff and Carrolyn (the late Frederick) Sommerfelt. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Bill was the owner and operator of Bill Wolff's Service Center in Tonawanda. Friends may call Saturday, October 2, 2021 from 10-11 AM at Trinity Old Lutheran, 3445 Sheridan Dr., Amherst NY 14226, where a Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Trinity Old Lutheran Church or American Cancer Society
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 30, 2021.