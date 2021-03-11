Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
William Edward "Bill" YOKLEY
FUNERAL HOME
Thomas T. Edwards Funeral Home, Inc. - Buffalo
995 Genesee Street
Buffalo, NY
YOKLEY - William Edward "Bill"
Called home by his Heavenly Father, March 7, 2021. Devoted husband of Lillian Alisa (nee Horne) Tolbert Yokley; father of Herbert (Nadine), Bernard (Malinda), Donald (Bonnie), Bruce (Bonita) and Brenda; dearest Papa to 11 grandchildren and great-grandpapa to 15 great-grandchildren; also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Deacon Yokley will lie in repose Saturday, March 13, 2021, 3-7 PM, at St. John Baptist Church, 184 Goodell Street, Buffalo, New York, where the family will be present to receive from Saturday, 4-6 PM, and where a Celebration of Life will be conducted Sunday, March 14, 2021, at 2 PM. Reverend Michael Chapman officiating. Entombment Serenity Mausoleum, Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Deacon Yokley can be made to Cradle Beach Camp, 8038 Old Lakeshore Road, Angola, New York 14046. Final arrangements entrusted to THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 995 Genesee Street, Buffalo, NY 14211. Please share condolences online at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 11, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
13
Reposing
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
St. John Baptist Church
184 Goodell Street, Buffalo, NY
Mar
13
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
St. John Baptist Church
184 Goodell Street, Buffalo, NY
Mar
14
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
St. John Baptist Church
184 Goodell Street, Buffalo, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Thomas T. Edwards Funeral Home, Inc. - Buffalo
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
7 Entries
Dear Mrs Lill & family,
We are praying that the lord will Bring you comfort & peace during this difficult time. Sending our love, prayers, and deepest condolences.
With much love,
Jessie Locke & family.
March 14, 2021
I must apologize for my absence due to my physical limitations. However, my sincere condolences and prayers for the entire Tolbert Yokley during this time of bereavement. May the blessings of the Lord continues to be upon you all.
Rev. David E. Hopkins Sr and Family
March 13, 2021
One who truly Loves never loses entirely...memories and Love never dies.
Shirley A. Byers
March 13, 2021
My condolences to the family, there are really no words that I know that will take away the deep pain that you are experiencing at this time however I want you to know that there is not a day that goes by that I have not prayed that God will comfort and give you grace, mercy, and peace and Lastly remember that earth has no sorrow that heaven cannot and will not heal.
Joyce Dodson
March 13, 2021
know that God has promised a reunion day and may this give you comfort and hope, but as valuable as the words of loved ones are to you through your grief, no words are more valuable than God's
Elder & Sister Clarence Simmons
March 12, 2021
Bill was such a kind, easygoing man. He was loved by many and will be missed.
John and Bonnie Nation
March 12, 2021
Yorkie, we gon miss ya bro. -
Marcellus Wallace
March 11, 2021
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results