YOKLEY - William Edward "Bill"
Called home by his Heavenly Father, March 7, 2021. Devoted husband of Lillian Alisa (nee Horne) Tolbert Yokley; father of Herbert (Nadine), Bernard (Malinda), Donald (Bonnie), Bruce (Bonita) and Brenda; dearest Papa to 11 grandchildren and great-grandpapa to 15 great-grandchildren; also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Deacon Yokley will lie in repose Saturday, March 13, 2021, 3-7 PM, at St. John Baptist Church, 184 Goodell Street, Buffalo, New York, where the family will be present to receive from Saturday, 4-6 PM, and where a Celebration of Life will be conducted Sunday, March 14, 2021, at 2 PM. Reverend Michael Chapman officiating. Entombment Serenity Mausoleum, Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Deacon Yokley can be made to Cradle Beach Camp, 8038 Old Lakeshore Road, Angola, New York 14046. Final arrangements entrusted to THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 995 Genesee Street, Buffalo, NY 14211. Please share condolences online at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 11, 2021.