Willie B. JONES
JONES - Willie B.
Of Williamsville, entered into rest November 20, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Annie M. (nee Franklin) Jones; devoted father of Christopher Jones and Sonya (Rick) Glaser; loving son of the late Wallace and Annah Jones; dear brother of Wallace Jones, Foustine Yancy and the late Dorothy Julkes, Dalton Jones and Evelyn Jones Burnett. Services are private. Interment St. Matthew's Cemetery. Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 22, 2020.
