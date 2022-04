With deepest sympathy to my family. Death has no sorrow that Jesus can't heal! Matthew 11: 28-30 "Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you and learn from me, for I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For my yoke is easy and my burden is light." I love you all!

Alfreda Hudson Family December 27, 2021