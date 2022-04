JONES - Willie Mae

Of Mason, TN, entered into rest March 20, 2022. Loving mother of Sandra Dee Garner; predeceased by Tommy K. Carver, Avery D. Spidell; survived by 11 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren and a host of family. Home-going Memorial Service Saturday, April 9, at Corner Stone of Wisdom Ministries, 1565 E. Delavan Ave., from 10 AM to 12 Noon. Arrangements by ALAN R. CORE FUNERAL HOME.







Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 3, 2022.