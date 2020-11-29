Menu
Willie Mae SMITH
SMITH - Willie Mae
(nee Watkins)
Of Buffalo, entered into rest November 24, 2020. Devoted mother of Shontea (Cecil) Desnoes; cherished grandmother of Shai Sargent, Cecil Desnoes Jr., Cecily Desnoes, and the late Sydney Desnoes; loving daughter of the late Junius and Millie Watkins; dear sister of the late Commodore Watkins. No prior visitation, private service. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Please share your condolences with the family online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 29, 2020.
