SMITH - Willie Mae(nee Watkins)Of Buffalo, entered into rest November 24, 2020. Devoted mother of Shontea (Cecil) Desnoes; cherished grandmother of Shai Sargent, Cecil Desnoes Jr., Cecily Desnoes, and the late Sydney Desnoes; loving daughter of the late Junius and Millie Watkins; dear sister of the late Commodore Watkins. No prior visitation, private service. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel).