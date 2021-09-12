MERRILL - Willie Cephus
Entered into rest September 7, 2021, at his home in Tonawanda, NY. Beloved husband of Lucy M. (nee Gore) Merrill; father of Angela and Gregory Merrill; grandfather to Dion, Dante, Gabriella, and Natasha Merrill; also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Mr. Merrill served in the United Stated Army before embarking on a long career at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center of Buffalo, NY. He worked on the team that successfully completed the first heart transplant in Buffalo, NY. After retiring from the Veterans Affairs Medical Center, he started Great Lakes Hospital Transfusion Specialist, Inc., providing perfusion services at several local hospitals. He was the only independent perfusion provider in this region. He worked tirelessly for his family at work and at home, and will be greatly missed. The family will receive friends Monday, September 13, 2021 11 AM-12 noon at Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church, 1525 Michigan Avenue., Buffalo, NY, where funeral services will immediately follow. Reverend Paul Thomas officiating. Entombment Serenity Mausoleum, Forest Lawn Cemetery. Flowers are gratefully declined. Contributions may be sent to the Alzheimer's Association
Western New York Chapter, 6215 Sheridan Drive, Suite 100, Amherst, NY 14221. Arrangements by THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences online at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 12, 2021.