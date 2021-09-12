Menu
Willie Cephus MERRILL
FUNERAL HOME
Thomas T. Edwards Funeral Home, Inc. - Buffalo
995 Genesee Street
Buffalo, NY
MERRILL - Willie Cephus
Entered into rest September 7, 2021, at his home in Tonawanda, NY. Beloved husband of Lucy M. (nee Gore) Merrill; father of Angela and Gregory Merrill; grandfather to Dion, Dante, Gabriella, and Natasha Merrill; also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Mr. Merrill served in the United Stated Army before embarking on a long career at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center of Buffalo, NY. He worked on the team that successfully completed the first heart transplant in Buffalo, NY. After retiring from the Veterans Affairs Medical Center, he started Great Lakes Hospital Transfusion Specialist, Inc., providing perfusion services at several local hospitals. He was the only independent perfusion provider in this region. He worked tirelessly for his family at work and at home, and will be greatly missed. The family will receive friends Monday, September 13, 2021 11 AM-12 noon at Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church, 1525 Michigan Avenue., Buffalo, NY, where funeral services will immediately follow. Reverend Paul Thomas officiating. Entombment Serenity Mausoleum, Forest Lawn Cemetery. Flowers are gratefully declined. Contributions may be sent to the Alzheimer's Association Western New York Chapter, 6215 Sheridan Drive, Suite 100, Amherst, NY 14221. Arrangements by THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences online at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
13
Visitation
11:00a.m.
Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church
1525 Michigan Avenue.,, Buffalo, NY
Sep
13
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church
NY
Funeral services provided by:
Thomas T. Edwards Funeral Home, Inc. - Buffalo
Mr. Merrill was a kind and generous family man. It was an honor to know him. Our deepest condolences.
Jeremy & Jodi Szabo
Family
September 12, 2021
RIP, My Condolence to the Family of Wille.
ADOLPHUS JENKINS
Work
September 12, 2021
We are sad to learn of "Uncle Willy´s" passing. We know him as our son-in-law´s Joe Merrill´s uncle. We met him first at the kids wedding in Beaver Creek, Colorado. He and Lucy were the favorites of everyone there. I know Joe respected him and valued his advice. We send our deepest condolences to his entire family.
Berland and Beverly Meyer
Friend
September 12, 2021
