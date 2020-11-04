Menu
Willie P. SEALS
SEALS - Willie P.
Passed away October 30, 2020, after a long illness. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years Wilhelmina Watkins Seals; sons Darrell M. (Lupita), Geoffrey K. (Trini Ross); and daughter Dr. Lisa A.; brothers, John, Gerald, Bruce, David, Franklin and Merwyn; sisters, Mildred, Barbara and Jerry Alice; twelve grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Snyder Chapel), 4614 Main St., near Harlem Rd., Friday, from 10-11 AM. A Funeral Service will immediately follow. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Mr. Seals was a US Air Force Veteran. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 4, 2020.
