STOKES - Willie Morgan "Mike"

Beloved father, grandfather, and friend peacefully transitioned after a brief period of failing health on Monday, September 6, 2021, in Vallejo, CA. He was predeceased by wife Ann; and daughters Karen and Felicia Stokes. He was survived by son Mark Stokes; and grandchildren Kareesha, Alex, Nova, La Kicia, and Brianna. Memorial Services will be held from 11 AM to 1 PM at Grace United Church of Christ at 875 E. Delavan Avenue, Saturday, October 2, 2021. Interment with Military Honors shall proceed at 10 AM on Monday, October 4th, at WNY National Cemetary, in Corfu, NY. In lieu of flowers, your presence is sincerely requested. Join via Zoom with Meeting ID: 403 765 4784 and Passcode: 745903







Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 30, 2021.