Willie P. WILLIAMS
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard
Amherst, NY
WILLIAMS - Willie P.
Of Buffalo, NY, entered into rest March 3, 2021. Beloved husband of Olivia J. Williams (nee Younger); devoted father of Carl (Kat) Williams, Suzette (Bradford) Brown and the late Carolyn (Jeffrey) Shamberger; adored grandfather of Jayson, Jessica and Laquita; cherished great-grandfather of Dominic, Jaxon, Aubree, Leyton and John Elle; loving son of the late Bennie and Omega Williams; dear brother of Ann (late Clarence), Dorothy (Herbert), Betty (Cody), Gloria (late Aaron), Delilah (late Columbus) and the late Katherine (late Oscar), late Benny Jr., late Donnell (Shirley), late Sylvester (late Dolores). Friends and relatives may visit at the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Sheridan/Eggert Rd., Thursday, 10-11 AM, with a Military and Funeral Service at 11 AM. Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
11
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst, NY
Mar
11
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst, NY
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
You all are in my prayers with Deepest Sympathy I love you all
Gertrude Greene
March 7, 2021
