WILLIAMS - Willie P.
Of Buffalo, NY, entered into rest March 3, 2021. Beloved husband of Olivia J. Williams (nee Younger); devoted father of Carl (Kat) Williams, Suzette (Bradford) Brown and the late Carolyn (Jeffrey) Shamberger; adored grandfather of Jayson, Jessica and Laquita; cherished great-grandfather of Dominic, Jaxon, Aubree, Leyton and John Elle; loving son of the late Bennie and Omega Williams; dear brother of Ann (late Clarence), Dorothy (Herbert), Betty (Cody), Gloria (late Aaron), Delilah (late Columbus) and the late Katherine (late Oscar), late Benny Jr., late Donnell (Shirley), late Sylvester (late Dolores). Friends and relatives may visit at the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Sheridan/Eggert Rd., Thursday, 10-11 AM, with a Military and Funeral Service at 11 AM. Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 7, 2021.