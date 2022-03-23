WRIGHT-ELDER - Willis

Entered into rest on March 19, 2022. Beloved husband of Sharon D. (Badger) Wright; dearest father of Damien J. Wright and Tamara S. (Jermar) Frazier; grandfather of Madison and Raegan Frazier; brother of Catherine A. Sharpe, David Wright, and Nathan (Alice) Dorsett; also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, and friends. A Wake will be held on Friday, March 25, 2022, from 10 AM - 12 PM, at Bethesda World Harvest International Church, 1365 Main St., Buffalo, NY 14209. The Celebration of Life Service will begin at 12 PM, immediately following. Arrangements by ALAN R. CORE FUNERAL HOME.







Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 23, 2022.