WRIGHT-ELDER - Willis Entered into rest on March 19, 2022. Beloved husband of Sharon D. (Badger) Wright; dearest father of Damien J. Wright and Tamara S. (Jermar) Frazier; grandfather of Madison and Raegan Frazier; brother of Catherine A. Sharpe, David Wright, and Nathan (Alice) Dorsett; also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, and friends. A Wake will be held on Friday, March 25, 2022, from 10 AM - 12 PM, at Bethesda World Harvest International Church, 1365 Main St., Buffalo, NY 14209. The Celebration of Life Service will begin at 12 PM, immediately following. Arrangements by ALAN R. CORE FUNERAL HOME.