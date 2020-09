DEVLIN - Wilma E. (nee Brown)Of Hamburg; entered into rest September 12, 2020; beloved wife of the late John B. Devlin; devoted mother of John (Wendy) Devlin and Jacqueline Fisher; cherished grandmother of four grandchildren; loving daughter of the late Lester and Blanche Brown; dear sister of Helen Carolyn, late Lois and Lester; dearest friend of Tom. No prior visitation. Private funeral services were held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Share condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com