Wilma E. DEVLIN
DEVLIN - Wilma E. (nee Brown)
Of Hamburg; entered into rest September 12, 2020; beloved wife of the late John B. Devlin; devoted mother of John (Wendy) Devlin and Jacqueline Fisher; cherished grandmother of four grandchildren; loving daughter of the late Lester and Blanche Brown; dear sister of Helen Carolyn, late Lois and Lester; dearest friend of Tom. No prior visitation. Private funeral services were held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Share condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 20, 2020.
