Wilma Jeanne GLENDE
GLENDE - Wilma Jeanne
(nee Gaylord)
November 12, 2020. Loving wife of Robert H. Glende; devoted mother of Amy Marie (Eric Wojciechowski) Glende; step-mother of Joshua and Jennifer Glende; sister of Kim (Karen) and late Lawrence Gaylord; also survived by sister-in-law Patricia Gaylord. Family and friends invited to call Monday from 1-4 PM at the LAING FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2724 W. Church St., Eden. A graveside service will be held at 10:30 AM on Tuesday at Lakeside Cemetery, Hamburg. Masks and social distancing required. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials to American Cancer Society or Roswell Park Institute. Words of sympathy on www.LaingFuneralHome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
16
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Laing Funeral Home, Inc.
2724 W. Church Street, Eden, NY 14057
Nov
17
Graveside service
10:30a.m.
Lakeside Cemetery
, Hamburg, New York
Funeral services provided by:
Laing Funeral Home, Inc.
