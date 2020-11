GLENDE - Wilma Jeanne(nee Gaylord)November 12, 2020. Loving wife of Robert H. Glende; devoted mother of Amy Marie (Eric Wojciechowski) Glende; step-mother of Joshua and Jennifer Glende; sister of Kim (Karen) and late Lawrence Gaylord; also survived by sister-in-law Patricia Gaylord. Family and friends invited to call Monday from 1-4 PM at the LAING FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2724 W. Church St., Eden. A graveside service will be held at 10:30 AM on Tuesday at Lakeside Cemetery, Hamburg. Masks and social distancing required. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials to American Cancer Society or Roswell Park Institute. Words of sympathy on www.LaingFuneralHome.com