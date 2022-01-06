Menu
Wilma J. MYERS
FUNERAL HOME
Lester H. Wedekindt Funeral Home, Inc.
3290 Delaware Avenue
Kenmore, NY
MYERS - Wilma J.
(nee Mannerberg)
Of Buffalo, NY, January 4, 2022. Beloved wife of Paul F. Myers. Dear mother of Paul, Christine, Michael, Daniel and Timothy (Nancy) Myers. Loving grandmother of Lisa and Patricia. Great-grandmother of Coreena, Daniel, AJ, Leo, Tobias and Michael. Sister of Helen Mannerberg and the late Ella, Ruth, Charles, Irene, Evelyn, Fred, Robert and Nora Mae. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends may call Friday, 2-4 and 6-8 PM, at the Lester H. Wedekindt, Inc., Funeral Home, 3290 Delaware Ave., where Funeral Services will be held Saturday at 10:00 AM. Please share condolences online at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 6, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
7
Calling hours
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Lester H. Wedekindt Funeral Home, Inc.
3290 Delaware Avenue, Kenmore, NY
Jan
7
Calling hours
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Lester H. Wedekindt Funeral Home, Inc.
3290 Delaware Avenue, Kenmore, NY
Jan
8
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Lester H. Wedekindt Funeral Home, Inc.
3290 Delaware Avenue, Kenmore, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lester H. Wedekindt Funeral Home, Inc.
Thoughts and comfort to the family. Aunt Wilma was a wonderful person. She was one of my favorites at the large family gatherings. I will always have fond memories of her. I have no doubt she is with her Lord now and I will see her again.
Sharon McMillin
Family
January 7, 2022
Danny I am sorry to hear the loss of your mom. You and your family is in my thoughts and prayers. Your mom was a wonderful lady and you kids sure did give her a run for the money back in the day lol.
DENISE Hughes Craven
Friend
January 6, 2022
