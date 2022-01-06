MYERS - Wilma J.
(nee Mannerberg)
Of Buffalo, NY, January 4, 2022. Beloved wife of Paul F. Myers. Dear mother of Paul, Christine, Michael, Daniel and Timothy (Nancy) Myers. Loving grandmother of Lisa and Patricia. Great-grandmother of Coreena, Daniel, AJ, Leo, Tobias and Michael. Sister of Helen Mannerberg and the late Ella, Ruth, Charles, Irene, Evelyn, Fred, Robert and Nora Mae. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends may call Friday, 2-4 and 6-8 PM, at the Lester H. Wedekindt, Inc., Funeral Home, 3290 Delaware Ave., where Funeral Services will be held Saturday at 10:00 AM. Please share condolences online at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 6, 2022.