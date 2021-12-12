Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Winifred CLARK
FUNERAL HOME
Hoy Funeral Home - West Seneca
3855 Seneca Street
West Seneca, NY
CLARK - Winifred (nee Sczgyiel)
Of West Seneca, NY, entered into rest December 4, 2021, at the age of 100. Beloved wife of the late Henry T. Clark; devoted mother of Paul T. (Kathleen) Clark, Jerome H. (Kathleen) Clark, Judith A. Conger and Timothy M. Clark; grandmother of four grandchildren and great-grandmother of six great-grandchildren; sister of Theresa (late Mitchell) Matusick; predeceased by five brothers and sisters. Winifred served in the US Navy during WWII. There will be no prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date and time. Arrangements by HOY FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Hoy Funeral Home - West Seneca
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.