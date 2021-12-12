CLARK - Winifred (nee Sczgyiel)
Of West Seneca, NY, entered into rest December 4, 2021, at the age of 100. Beloved wife of the late Henry T. Clark; devoted mother of Paul T. (Kathleen) Clark, Jerome H. (Kathleen) Clark, Judith A. Conger and Timothy M. Clark; grandmother of four grandchildren and great-grandmother of six great-grandchildren; sister of Theresa (late Mitchell) Matusick; predeceased by five brothers and sisters. Winifred served in the US Navy during WWII. There will be no prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date and time. Arrangements by HOY FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 12, 2021.