LINA - Winifred "Winnie"
(nee Korhummel)
September 15, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Theodore G. Lina; dearest mother of Ted W. Lina, Debbie (Peter) Petrakis, David (Michelle) Lina and Mark Lina; loving grandmother of Christopher, Danielle, Alyssa and Nicholas; sister of Ross Korhummel and the late Fred and late Robert Korhummel; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial to be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 12 noon, in Our Lady Help of Christians RC Church, 4125 Union Rd., Cheektowaga. Share condolences at www.SmolarekCares.com
.
.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 18, 2020.