Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Winifred "Winnie" LINA
LINA - Winifred "Winnie"
(nee Korhummel)
September 15, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Theodore G. Lina; dearest mother of Ted W. Lina, Debbie (Peter) Petrakis, David (Michelle) Lina and Mark Lina; loving grandmother of Christopher, Danielle, Alyssa and Nicholas; sister of Ross Korhummel and the late Fred and late Robert Korhummel; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial to be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 12 noon, in Our Lady Help of Christians RC Church, 4125 Union Rd., Cheektowaga. Share condolences at www.SmolarekCares.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Smolarek Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.