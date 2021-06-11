MORELAND - Winifred G.
"Winnie" (nee Robinson)
Of Kenmore, at 98 years old, June 9, 2021. Wife of the late Willard C. Moreland Sr.; dear mother of Willard (Marylouise) Moreland Jr., Virginia (late Thomas) McLaughlin, Victoria (late Dennis) Boos and Georgia (David) Sikorski; loving grandmother of nine grandchildren and many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; sister of Harriet (late Floyd) Simpson, Peter (late Martha) Robinson and the late Chester (late Madeline) Robinson, late Luella (late Kenneth) Schabio and late June (late Theodore) Kucewicz; also survived by many nieces and nephews. All are invited to a graveside service at Elmlawn Cemetery, 3939 Delaware Ave., at Brighton Rd., Kenmore, Monday at 11AM. Arrangements by D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME, Kenmore, NY. Memorial contributions to Kenmore Volunteer Fire Dept., 16 Nash Rd., Kenmore, 14217, are preferred. Condolences may be sent to www.ginnanefuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2021.