Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Winifred G. "Winney" MORELAND
FUNERAL HOME
D. Lawrence Ginnane Funeral Home
3215 Delaware Avenue
Kenmore, NY
MORELAND - Winifred G.
"Winnie" (nee Robinson)
Of Kenmore, at 98 years old, June 9, 2021. Wife of the late Willard C. Moreland Sr.; dear mother of Willard (Marylouise) Moreland Jr., Virginia (late Thomas) McLaughlin, Victoria (late Dennis) Boos and Georgia (David) Sikorski; loving grandmother of nine grandchildren and many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; sister of Harriet (late Floyd) Simpson, Peter (late Martha) Robinson and the late Chester (late Madeline) Robinson, late Luella (late Kenneth) Schabio and late June (late Theodore) Kucewicz; also survived by many nieces and nephews. All are invited to a graveside service at Elmlawn Cemetery, 3939 Delaware Ave., at Brighton Rd., Kenmore, Monday at 11AM. Arrangements by D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME, Kenmore, NY. Memorial contributions to Kenmore Volunteer Fire Dept., 16 Nash Rd., Kenmore, 14217, are preferred. Condolences may be sent to www.ginnanefuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
14
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Elmlawn Cemetery
3939 Delaware Ave. at Brighton Rd., Kenmore, NY
Funeral services provided by:
D. Lawrence Ginnane Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
What a wonderful neighbor she was on Westgate Rd for 15 years! Prayers to you and your family.
Anne Adams
Other
June 12, 2021
Bill and Mary Lou, my condolences to your family.
Pat Hayes
June 12, 2021
My condolences to your family.
Pat Hayes
June 12, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with your entire family.
Scott Richards
June 11, 2021
RIP Aunt Winnie.
Mike Simpson
Family
June 11, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results