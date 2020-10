DENNY - Winifred R.(nee Bryans)Of Tonawanda, NY September 28, 2020.Beloved wife of the late Norman D. Denny; dear mother of Susan Denny, Sandra (Neal) McMullen, Timothy (Lauralann) Denny and Melissa Gartner; also survived by eight grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; sister of the late Frank Bryans, Margaret Drake and Ellen Cahill. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service on Saturday, October 17th at 10:00 AM at Knox United Presbyterian Church, 2595 Elmwood Ave., Kenmore, NY. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Buffalo. Please share online condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com