Winifred R. DENNY
DENNY - Winifred R.
(nee Bryans)
Of Tonawanda, NY September 28, 2020.Beloved wife of the late Norman D. Denny; dear mother of Susan Denny, Sandra (Neal) McMullen, Timothy (Lauralann) Denny and Melissa Gartner; also survived by eight grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; sister of the late Frank Bryans, Margaret Drake and Ellen Cahill. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service on Saturday, October 17th at 10:00 AM at Knox United Presbyterian Church, 2595 Elmwood Ave., Kenmore, NY. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Buffalo. Please share online condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 11, 2020.
Lester H. Wedekindt Funeral Home, Inc.
