FUTYMA - Wladyslaw "Walter"

Age 99, passed away at the Home of the Good Shepherd in Saratoga Springs, New York, on Sunday, August 2, 2020. There will be no visitation hours. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Queen of Martyrs Church, 180 George Urban Boulevard, Cheektowaga, NY, on Monday September 14 at 11:00 AM (face masks required). Interment will be in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Cheektowaga, NY following the funeral mass. The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations in his memory be sent to Queen of Martyrs Church, 180 George Urban Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 12020.







Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 12, 2020.