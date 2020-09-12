Menu
Wladyslaw "Walter" FUTYMA
FUTYMA - Wladyslaw "Walter"
Age 99, passed away at the Home of the Good Shepherd in Saratoga Springs, New York, on Sunday, August 2, 2020. There will be no visitation hours. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Queen of Martyrs Church, 180 George Urban Boulevard, Cheektowaga, NY, on Monday September 14 at 11:00 AM (face masks required). Interment will be in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Cheektowaga, NY following the funeral mass. The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations in his memory be sent to Queen of Martyrs Church, 180 George Urban Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 12020.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
14
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
Queen of Martyrs Church
180 George Urban Boulevard, Cheektowaga, New York
Sep
14
Interment
St. Stanislaus Cemetery
, Cheektowaga, New York
