Wolodymyr "Walter" POBYWAYLO
POBYWAYLO - Wolodymyr "Walter"
June 12, 2021, age 92, of the Town of Tonawanda, NY. Beloved husband of 72 years to Aleksandra (nee Slepinin) Pobywaylo; dearest father of Lena (Scott) Fulton and the late Tamara DeMarco; dear grandfather of Larissa (Rick) Graham, Gregory Gullo, Jason (Jamie) and Matthew Noble; great-grandfather of Alexandra, Miranda, Jaxon and Jordan; son of the late Eudokim and Warwara (nee Hanzha) Pobywaylo; brother of Ann Francisco, Mykola, late Nadia (late Michael) Hrynczyszyn, late Kathryn Kuly and the late Theodore; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends Tuesday, June 15th 5-8 PM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 5090 Transit Rd. (south of Como Park Blvd.) where funeral services will be held Wednesday at 10:30 AM and from Holy Trinity Ukrainian Orthodox Church at 11 AM. Interment St. Matthews Cemetery. Panachyda, Tuesday 6:30 PM


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 13, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our deepest condolences at this very difficult time. May the wonderful memories bring you comfort.
Linda and Jack Carlson
Friend
June 16, 2021
