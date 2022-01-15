Menu
Woy G. CRUZ
FUNERAL HOME
Erie County Cremation Service
873 Abbott Rd.
Buffalo, NY
CRUZ - Woy G. (nee Wong)
Of Tonawanda, NY, December 21, 2021. Dearest mother of Bobbie (Yanxia) Brown, Dennis (Shirley) Brown, Linda (Guy) Kornaker and the late Bonita Bolden; also survived by nine grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren; daughter of the late Coy Jung and Leong She Wong; sister of Foo (Lisa) Wong and the late Toy (Henry) Pong, Fung (Scott) Woo, Patty (John) Peolo and Lung Wong; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your online condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com


Published by Buffalo News from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2022.
Erie County Cremation Service
Bobbie and family, So sorry to read of your mom's passing. She was one of my favorite sister-in-law's. We had a lot of fun when we would visit her and Dean. A lot of laughter and wonderful memories she leaves behind. May she rest in peace and know you and your brothers and sister are in my prayers. God bless!
Marylou Montero (Gonzalez)
Family
January 15, 2022
I worked with Woy at Chevy many years ago. She had a great sense of humor and always had a smile to share. Rest in Peace.
Michael Zobel, Jr
January 15, 2022
