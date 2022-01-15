CRUZ - Woy G. (nee Wong)
Of Tonawanda, NY, December 21, 2021. Dearest mother of Bobbie (Yanxia) Brown, Dennis (Shirley) Brown, Linda (Guy) Kornaker and the late Bonita Bolden; also survived by nine grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren; daughter of the late Coy Jung and Leong She Wong; sister of Foo (Lisa) Wong and the late Toy (Henry) Pong, Fung (Scott) Woo, Patty (John) Peolo and Lung Wong; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your online condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com
Published by Buffalo News from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2022.