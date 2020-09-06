Menu
Ydawn WOLFSOHN
WOLFSOHN - Ydawn
Of Buffalo, NY, on September 1, 2020. Wife of the late Dr. Howard Wolfsohn. Mother of Patty and the late Michael D. Wolfsohn. Services were held at the convenience of her family. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make donations to the Michael D. Wolfsohn Fund c/o Temple Beth Zion, the Erie County S.P.C.A or The Buffalo Olmstead Parks Conservancy. Arrangements by AMHERST MEMORIAL CHAPEL, LLC. A family guest book may be found at
www.amherstmemorialchapel.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 6, 2020.
