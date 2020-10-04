Menu
Yolande B. ENGLERT
ENGLERT - Yolande B. (nee Juneau)
September 30, 2020, at 95 years old. Born August 28, 1925, in Champlain, NY. In her late teens Yolande moved to Buffalo to help in the WWII war effort. On February 15, 1947, she married John S. Englert (d. 1983); dear mother of John H. (Sue) Englert, Annette (Ed) Snyder and Marilyn (Ray) Matyus; loving grandmother of quintuplets Jerry, Justin, Jordan, John, Jacob Englert, Annie (Jon) MacNiel, Sarah (Jase) Riggi and Jon (Korinne) Snyder, Joseph (MaFe), Michael and Matthew Kaiser; great-grandmother of Noah, Mikayla, Savannah, Tyler, Kenna and Ella Englert, Alicia, Mary Jane and Malory Snyder, Garrett, Nate, Kyle, Brandon and Megan Kaizer (Matyus); daughter of the late Henry and Annette (nee Poupard) Juneau; sister of the late Gerard (Anita), Albert (Georgette), Raymond (Simone) Juneau, Paula (Sandy) Phillips, Theresa (Antoine "Twin") Bechard, Jean (Lionel "Lion") Trudeau and Andrew (Mary and Shirley) Juneau. Yolande had many fond memories of her brothers and sisters and numerous nieces and nephews and their families. She worked for many years during the 70's and 80's in the McKinley High School cafeteria. Services will be held this summer (2021) at St. Mary's R.C. Church in Champlain, NY. There will be no visitation. The family thanks the JAMES E. GRACE FUNERAL HOME for the loving care they have shown our family.


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 4, 2020.
