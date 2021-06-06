Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Yvonne BREESER
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Charles Meyer Funeral Home
13228 Broadway
Alden, NY
BREESER - Yvonne
(nee Higley)
Of Akron, NY, May 29, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Charles Breeser; dear mother of Charles Jr. (Darlene), Cheryl (Jeff Eckert) Belz, Craig (Dana) and Cathy (late Rick) Slusser; also survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister of Kenneth (Marsha) Higley and the late James (Phyllis) Higley; former mother-in-law of Kenneth Belz. No prior visitation. A private family gathering will be held at a later date. Arrangements by the CHARLES MEYER FUNERAL HOME. Share your condolences at meyerfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 6, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Charles Meyer Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.