BREESER - Yvonne
(nee Higley)
Of Akron, NY, May 29, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Charles Breeser; dear mother of Charles Jr. (Darlene), Cheryl (Jeff Eckert) Belz, Craig (Dana) and Cathy (late Rick) Slusser; also survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister of Kenneth (Marsha) Higley and the late James (Phyllis) Higley; former mother-in-law of Kenneth Belz. No prior visitation. A private family gathering will be held at a later date. Arrangements by the CHARLES MEYER FUNERAL HOME. Share your condolences at meyerfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 6, 2021.