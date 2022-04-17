DeTINE - Yvonne C.
Age 93, passed away on April 8, 2022.
Beloved mother of Raymond (Noelle) DeTine, Bill (Jayne) DeTine and Denise (Michael) Northrop; proud grandmother of seven grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; dear sister of Simone Stewart and sister-in-law of Betty Payen. She was predeceased by her husband, Raymond DeTine in 1978, and her siblings, Virginia Payen, Fernand Payen, Fernande (Thane) Benedict, Lillian Payen and brother-in-law, Stephen Stewart. Friends and relatives may call on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, from 2-8 PM at ROSS FUNERAL HOME OF AKRON, LLC, 10 Eckerson Ave., Akron, NY 14001. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at Our Lady of Peace Church, 10950 Main St., Clarence, NY 14031. Please assemble at church. Visit rossakron.com
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 17, 2022.