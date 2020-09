HENDERSON - Yvonne(nee Walker)Departed this life September 2, 2020. Loving wife of Gregory Henderson; dearest mother of Gail Mitchell and the late Dawn Mitchell; dearest grandmother of Deneer Parker; great-grandmother of Kayden, Jaylen, Janae, D.J., Mariah, Yvonne, Tre'vaughn, and Isabella; daughter of the late William Walker and Lola Spates Walker; dearest sister of Keith (Marlene) Walker and Gwendolyn Phelps. Also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and dearest friends. The family will receive friends Wednesday, September 9, 2020, 11AM-12 Noon at Mount Aaron Baptist Church, 540 Genesee Street, Buffalo, NY where funeral services will immediately follow. Reverend Edward Jackson Jr. officiating. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Due to the COVID-19 VIRUS, attendance will be limited. Masks are mandatory. Arrangements by THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 995 Genesee St., Buffalo, NY. Please share condolences online at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com