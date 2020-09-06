HENDERSON - Yvonne
(nee Walker)
Departed this life September 2, 2020. Loving wife of Gregory Henderson; dearest mother of Gail Mitchell and the late Dawn Mitchell; dearest grandmother of Deneer Parker; great-grandmother of Kayden, Jaylen, Janae, D.J., Mariah, Yvonne, Tre'vaughn, and Isabella; daughter of the late William Walker and Lola Spates Walker; dearest sister of Keith (Marlene) Walker and Gwendolyn Phelps. Also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and dearest friends. The family will receive friends Wednesday, September 9, 2020, 11AM-12 Noon at Mount Aaron Baptist Church, 540 Genesee Street, Buffalo, NY where funeral services will immediately follow. Reverend Edward Jackson Jr. officiating. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Due to the COVID-19 VIRUS, attendance will be limited. Masks are mandatory. Arrangements by THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 995 Genesee St., Buffalo, NY. Please share condolences online at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 6, 2020.