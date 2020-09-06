Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Yvonne HENDERSON
HENDERSON - Yvonne
(nee Walker)
Departed this life September 2, 2020. Loving wife of Gregory Henderson; dearest mother of Gail Mitchell and the late Dawn Mitchell; dearest grandmother of Deneer Parker; great-grandmother of Kayden, Jaylen, Janae, D.J., Mariah, Yvonne, Tre'vaughn, and Isabella; daughter of the late William Walker and Lola Spates Walker; dearest sister of Keith (Marlene) Walker and Gwendolyn Phelps. Also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and dearest friends. The family will receive friends Wednesday, September 9, 2020, 11AM-12 Noon at Mount Aaron Baptist Church, 540 Genesee Street, Buffalo, NY where funeral services will immediately follow. Reverend Edward Jackson Jr. officiating. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Due to the COVID-19 VIRUS, attendance will be limited. Masks are mandatory. Arrangements by THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 995 Genesee St., Buffalo, NY. Please share condolences online at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Thomas T. Edwards Funeral Home, Inc. - Buffalo
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.