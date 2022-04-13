JAMES-BROWN - Yvonne
Entered into eternal rest on April 5, 2022
in Atlanta, Georgia. Loving wife of Gregory L. Brown, Esq. Dearest mother of Damali E. (William) Bond and Ahmed A. Brown. Cherished grandmother of Zoé, Élise and Juliette Bond. Also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Friends may call at THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 995 Genesee Street, Buffalo, NY on Friday, April 15, 2022 from 5 PM - 7 PM. The family will receive friends on Saturday, April 16, 2022, 11 AM - 12 Noon at St. John Baptist Church, 184 Goodell Street, Buffalo, NY where a Celebration of Life will immediately follow. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. In memory of the life and accomplishments of Yvonne James-Brown, her family has formally announced the Yvonne James-Brown Arts Scholarship Award for Academics, Resilience, Talent and Spirit (A.R.T.S). The Yvonne James-Brown A.R.T.S Scholarship Award will be awarded to one student in the graduating class at the Buffalo Academy for Visual and Performing Arts. In lieu of flowers, the family humbly requests that you might consider making a donation to the A.R.T.S award in her memory. To make a donation, please visit the fundraising page that has been created at: https://gofund.me/cdf0443d
. Please share condolences and reflections online at www.thomastedwardsfunrealhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 13, 2022.