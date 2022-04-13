Menu
Yvonne JAMES-BROWN
FUNERAL HOME
Thomas T. Edwards Funeral Home, Inc. - Buffalo
995 Genesee Street
Buffalo, NY
UPCOMING SERVICE
Calling hours
Apr, 15 2022
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Thomas T. Edwards Funeral Home, Inc. - Buffalo
JAMES-BROWN - Yvonne
Entered into eternal rest on April 5, 2022
in Atlanta, Georgia. Loving wife of Gregory L. Brown, Esq. Dearest mother of Damali E. (William) Bond and Ahmed A. Brown. Cherished grandmother of Zoé, Élise and Juliette Bond. Also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Friends may call at THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 995 Genesee Street, Buffalo, NY on Friday, April 15, 2022 from 5 PM - 7 PM. The family will receive friends on Saturday, April 16, 2022, 11 AM - 12 Noon at St. John Baptist Church, 184 Goodell Street, Buffalo, NY where a Celebration of Life will immediately follow. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. In memory of the life and accomplishments of Yvonne James-Brown, her family has formally announced the Yvonne James-Brown Arts Scholarship Award for Academics, Resilience, Talent and Spirit (A.R.T.S). The Yvonne James-Brown A.R.T.S Scholarship Award will be awarded to one student in the graduating class at the Buffalo Academy for Visual and Performing Arts. In lieu of flowers, the family humbly requests that you might consider making a donation to the A.R.T.S award in her memory. To make a donation, please visit the fundraising page that has been created at:
https://gofund.me/cdf0443d. Please share condolences and reflections online at
www.thomastedwardsfunrealhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 13, 2022.
Funeral services provided by:
Thomas T. Edwards Funeral Home, Inc. - Buffalo
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Seeing her smiling face takes me back to our undergrad college days at UB and brings me forward to more recent times. Parties....teaching....and building community shine a spotlight on a life well-lived. I hope the family finds comfort in those stories.
Karima Amin
April 12, 2022
I was a student of Yvonne's at Performing Arts. She touched the hearts of so many people. Thoughts and prayers to her family at this difficult time.
Jennie Brotz
April 10, 2022
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Yvonne James-Corley
April 10, 2022
