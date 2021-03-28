Menu
Yvonne H. POPIELSKI
POPIELSKI - Yvonne H.
(nee Gephardt)
March 26, 2021; beloved wife of Vincent P. Popielski; dearest mother of Natalie H. Popielski; dear daughter of Helene H. (nee Holzworth) and the late William E. Gephardt, Jr.; dear sister of William III (Carol) Gephardt, Laura Vieth, and Lawrence (Gail) Gephardt; daughter-in-law of the late Jennie Popielski; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present Wednesday, March 31st, from 3 to 7 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Drive, (corner Hopkins Road) where a funeral service will be held Thursday at 2 PM. Yvonne's family and friends will always remember and cherish her quick wit, laughter, and smile that would light up any room. The radiance of her love and compassion will be deeply missed. Please share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
31
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Amherst Chapel
5200 Sheridan Drive, Amherst, NY
Apr
1
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Amherst Chapel
5200 Sheridan Drive, Amherst, NY
Vinny my brother so sorry to hear about your wife you are in my thoughts and prayers
Joe gartler
March 28, 2021
Vinnie, so sorry to hear this, sending our heartfelt sympathy to you and your family, hope you find comfort knowing you are all in our prayers and keep your memories close to your heart. So many years ago we met Yvonne, she had a beautiful smile and personality, May she Rest In Peace.
Rick and Cheryl Kobza
March 28, 2021
