POPIELSKI - Yvonne H.
(nee Gephardt)
March 26, 2021; beloved wife of Vincent P. Popielski; dearest mother of Natalie H. Popielski; dear daughter of Helene H. (nee Holzworth) and the late William E. Gephardt, Jr.; dear sister of William III (Carol) Gephardt, Laura Vieth, and Lawrence (Gail) Gephardt; daughter-in-law of the late Jennie Popielski; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present Wednesday, March 31st, from 3 to 7 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Drive, (corner Hopkins Road) where a funeral service will be held Thursday at 2 PM. Yvonne's family and friends will always remember and cherish her quick wit, laughter, and smile that would light up any room. The radiance of her love and compassion will be deeply missed. Please share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 28, 2021.