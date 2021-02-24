REID - Yvonne L. Of Buffalo, entered into rest February 20, 2021. Relatives and friends may visit True Bethel Baptist Church, 907 East Ferry St., Buffalo, on Friday from 11 AM - 12 Noon, where the Funeral Service will immediately follow. Interment Pine Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME.
Yvonne..my sweet sister...we all still miss you so much.
If your family sees this message..please have your mom
call me (716 834 7440) I've tried calling her number many times and no answer or out of service.
I would like to talk with you...Yvonne's mom..
We miss your daughter..her spirit, her optimism, her smile and laugh.
Judy, Ginger and Sue
Judy Takats
February 23, 2022
I was so saddened to hear of Yvonne's passing. Yvonne was (Helen) my mother's caregiver. Sue, Ginger and I thought of Yvonne as our 4th sister..as she always referred to us in that way too. Will someone from the family please call me 834 7440 so I can relay my heartfelt sympathy in person and share some stories and pictures..thank you. The world has lost a special person. She will always have a place in our families' hearts.
Judy Gietzen Takats
May 6, 2021
I called her Von Von....she was a loyal friend who would do anything for you. God Bless you Von Von you were a brave special person ! I will miss you !!!!
Love you
Frank Panaro
March 22, 2021
Denise Cobbs & family
March 8, 2021
I was a childhood classmate of yvonne, she and i were spelling champions as kids and always had good grades. Last time i saw yvonne was when we were 11 yrs old, it's been 43 yrs since i saw her and it pains me to find out she has passed away. Yvonne i will always remember our childhood together.. God bless you Vickie mayfield
Vickie Mayfield
Friend
March 3, 2021
To know her was to love her. She made this world a better place, I will miss you my sister, my sweet friend until we meet again.
Regina Lettieri
February 27, 2021
My heart was so broken when I heard of Yvonne´s passing,, She had such a beautiful spirit and will always remain in my heart
Yet Coit
February 26, 2021
My deepest sympathy to the Reid family.
Star Walthall
February 26, 2021
What an a angel very sweet young lady so very sorry to learn of her passing. Our prayers go out to her family. May God uplift you and sustain you during this difficult time. Praying for your strength in the Lord.
Joyce M Faines
February 25, 2021
I worked with Yvonne for many years at Greater Buffalo Works. She had an amazing spirit. Everyone loved her. Every member of my family that would call the office had their own relationship with Yvonne. We are all so sad. We will keep her Family in our prayers.
Bernadette Elia
February 25, 2021
Yvonne you will be so missed. Such a beautiful person inside and out. I am thankful to have been touched by your sweet soul. Rest easy Yvonne. Prayers to your family.
Katherine Chojnicki
February 25, 2021
To my family I send my deepest condolences know that your in my heart and in my prayers. I pray God's Grace be sufficient for you doing this time I love and miss you all.
Pastor Darren Duson
February 25, 2021
Desiray Hall
February 25, 2021
Rest in Peace my FRIEND Love Shirley
Shirley Pierce
February 25, 2021
Nicole
Friend
February 25, 2021
To the Reid family. My Condolences and Prayers for your loss. Rest In Heavenly Peace, Yvonne. Your kind and joyous spirit along with the infectious Smile will always be remembered.
Linda Young
February 25, 2021
So so sorry to hear about the passing of Yvonne. My deepest sympathies to her family.
Yvonne and I worked together at Greater Buffalo Works..she was a joy to be around every day. We spent a lot of time together and she was a favorite of my grandchildren..even pretended to be Aretha Franklin and called my granddaughter on the phone..and she made her giggle with happiness.
May God hold Yvonne in the palm of his hand and place her lovingly by his side for eternity.
Love you always my friend
marcia maracle
February 25, 2021
St. Joseph's ER department
February 25, 2021
Yvonne was a exceptional person. She worked for me at Greater Buffalo Works for over 8 years. She was always compassionate and professional. Just a good person.
Her attitude and hard work was on track. Yvonne will be missed by many people,
Lou Fasolino
February 25, 2021
Dear Family:
Please accept my heartfelt condolences on the passing of Yvonne. Yvonne and I was childhood classmates at School 39 on High Street and I remember Yvonne as a wonderful, funny and full of life classmate. May God give you peace, love and strength during this difficult time. God Bless.
Charlene Davis-Campbell
February 24, 2021
Dear Sandra and family,
I am truly sorry for the loss of your dear daughter and loved one. I will miss her beautiful smile and warm personality. Whenever I was on my porch, Yvonne would always walk across the street to say hello, share a thought of the day, and ask how we all were doing. May God grant each of you peace as she takes her eternal rest.
Pauletta Stines
February 24, 2021
To Yvonne's Children: I worked with your sweet, caring, pretty and talented Mom for years. She was loved by all who knew her and I know how very much she loved you and how proud of you she was. You have my sincere sympathy for having lost her at such a young age to such a horrific disease. Prayers, Edie Rifenburg
EDIE RIFENBURG
Friend
February 24, 2021
Jerry, Clara and family sorry forgot the loss of your beloved Yvonne may the Peace of God be with you all with deepest sympathy
Barbara and Harry Hayes