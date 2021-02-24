So so sorry to hear about the passing of Yvonne. My deepest sympathies to her family. Yvonne and I worked together at Greater Buffalo Works..she was a joy to be around every day. We spent a lot of time together and she was a favorite of my grandchildren..even pretended to be Aretha Franklin and called my granddaughter on the phone..and she made her giggle with happiness. May God hold Yvonne in the palm of his hand and place her lovingly by his side for eternity. Love you always my friend

marcia maracle February 25, 2021