SCHENK - Yvonne M.(nee Stoddard)December 17, 2021; age 75. Beloved wife of Richard P. Schenk; dear mother of Richard P. Schenk II, George H. Schenk and Melissa (James) Lewczyk; loving grandmother of Korey Lawrence, Brandi (Joshua) Conklin, Matthew Lewczyk, Ericka Schenk and Emily Lewczyk; great-grandmother of Ajanae; sister of the late Annette (late William) Dustin; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation Tuesday 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (two blocks east of Dick Rd.) where prayers will take place Wednesday at 9:30 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Martha Parish at 10 AM. Yvonne was a religious education assistant teacher at OLBS.