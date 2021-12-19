Menu
Yvonne M. SCHENK
FUNERAL HOME
Pacer Funeral Home, Inc.
2275 George Urban Blvd.
Depew, NY
SCHENK - Yvonne M.
(nee Stoddard)
December 17, 2021; age 75. Beloved wife of Richard P. Schenk; dear mother of Richard P. Schenk II, George H. Schenk and Melissa (James) Lewczyk; loving grandmother of Korey Lawrence, Brandi (Joshua) Conklin, Matthew Lewczyk, Ericka Schenk and Emily Lewczyk; great-grandmother of Ajanae; sister of the late Annette (late William) Dustin; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation Tuesday 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (two blocks east of Dick Rd.) where prayers will take place Wednesday at 9:30 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Martha Parish at 10 AM. Yvonne was a religious education assistant teacher at OLBS. Share online condolences at
www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Pacer Funeral Home, Inc.
2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew, NY
Dec
21
Visitation
7:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Pacer Funeral Home, Inc.
2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew, NY
Dec
22
Prayer Service
9:30a.m.
Pacer Funeral Home, Inc.
2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew, NY
Dec
22
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Martha Parish
NY
Funeral services provided by:
Pacer Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Brandi & family, I'm so sorry. She was a wonderful woman who I had the pleasure of seeing and talking too. She will be missed. I send my love and sympathy. Molly,Tracey & Bob
Molly
Other
December 21, 2021
I will love and miss so very much, with my whole heart and soul, forever and always, to the moon and back, my sweet aunty.
Michelle Domico
December 19, 2021
