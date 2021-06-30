SWIERCZYNSKI - Yvonne M. (nee Domanski)
June 28, 2021, of Strykersville, NY. Loving wife of Raymond Swierczynski; beloved sister of Jack Domanski and the late James and late Darwin Domanski; dearest sister-in-law of Sandra and Robert Swierczynski; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends are invited to a visitation on Thursday from 3-7 PM at KENNETH HOWE FUNERAL HOME, 64 Maple St., East Aurora. Mass of Christian Burial Friday at 11 AM at St. John Newman Parish, St. Cecelia Worship Site, 991 Centerline Rd., Sheldon, NY 14145. Please share your condolences at www.howefuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 30, 2021.