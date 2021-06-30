Menu
Yvonne M. SWIERCZYNSKI
1962 - 2021
BORN
1962
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Kenneth Howe Funeral Home - East Aurora
64 Maple Street
East Aurora, NY
SWIERCZYNSKI - Yvonne M. (nee Domanski)
June 28, 2021, of Strykersville, NY. Loving wife of Raymond Swierczynski; beloved sister of Jack Domanski and the late James and late Darwin Domanski; dearest sister-in-law of Sandra and Robert Swierczynski; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends are invited to a visitation on Thursday from 3-7 PM at KENNETH HOWE FUNERAL HOME, 64 Maple St., East Aurora. Mass of Christian Burial Friday at 11 AM at St. John Newman Parish, St. Cecelia Worship Site, 991 Centerline Rd., Sheldon, NY 14145. Please share your condolences at www.howefuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
1
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Kenneth Howe Funeral Home - East Aurora
64 Maple Street , East Aurora, NY
Jul
2
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. John Newman Parish, St. Cecelia Worship Site
991 Centerline Rd, Sheldon, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Kenneth Howe Funeral Home - East Aurora
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Grew up in the same neighborhood with Yvonne. Her & her good friend Sue would walk to my Aunt Bettys house on Walden Ave. with me. I´m very sad to hear of her passing. She was such a sweet, kind soul with a heart of gold. My deepest sympathy to her family. May she Rest In Peace.
Tammy Powell Kowalewski
Friend
July 6, 2021
So sorry to hear about the passing of your wife Ray. Prayers for you and the family.
Peter Wojcik (Buffalo Metal Cstg.)
Other
July 2, 2021
My deepest sympathies to the Domanski and Swierczynski families. I grew up with Yvonne and new her my whole life. She was always fun-loving, kind, had a beautiful spirit and was funloving, kind and gentle with everyone. May God release his angels into her soul and receive her heavenward.
Steven Glowacki
July 1, 2021
So very sorry to hear of the passing of Yvonne I grew up with her and she was a good friend and a nice girl my condolences to Yvonne's family God bless her I know she is in heaven Greg
Gregory Frank
July 1, 2021
My sympathies Uncle Ray. When I lived out there, I lived getting together with you guys. Hope she is at peace with her brothers and parents.
Valerie (Domanski) Riesberg & Josh
Family
June 30, 2021
