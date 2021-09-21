I had the honor of knowing Zach during throughout his BS degree at RIT on so many levels. I taught him in many classes, advised him on research, bantered with him about classwork in office hours, and often chatted about life in general and shot the breeze together. I honestly had so much fun working with Zach on research problems along with Nate Barlow in all of our meetings, and yes, with a lot of chocolate! I was just so happy that we were able coauthor a paper with him-his first!-in an excellent journal. And, it should be noted that his co-authorship was well-deserved with his important contributions and writing. What a nice accomplishment for an undergraduate! I enjoyed listening to his stories. Whether it was about the travails of his exploits in the dorms when navigating his care, or Zach´s interesting encounters with folks he met, he always found a way to put a positive and humorous spin on life. We can all learn from the example he set--he held himself high as a great student and role model to others and made us all better people for knowing him. I can only say it is so rare to find someone with such a unique combination of intellect, sense of humor, tenacity, care, and honesty. He will live on at RIT through all of us, and of course, his published paper will remain as a lasting contribution to engineering that will move the field forward. In the most heartfelt manner (that cannot be fully expressed in words), I send my sincere condolences to Zach´s family on his passing. I will miss him greatly.

Steve Weinstein School October 8, 2021