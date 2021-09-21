Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Zachary A. DICKMAN
FUNERAL HOME
James W. Cannan Funeral Home, Inc.
2397 Seneca Street
Buffalo, NY
DICKMAN - Zachary A.
Passed away on Sept. 17, 2021. Beloved son of Arthur Dickman and the late Patricia (Denecke) Dickman; loving grandson of the late Gerald and Patricia (Lawandus) Denecke and the late Arthur and Gloria (Farrell) Dickman; dearest nephew of Maureen Denecke, Kathleen (Tom) Whieldon and the late Sheila (Jack McIntrye) Denecke, David (Ann) Dickman, Michael (Jane) Dickman, Larry (Laura) Dickman, Margaret (Michael) Fedyk and Stephan (Janet) Dickman; also survived by many cousins and many dear friends. A private celebration of life will be held at the family's request. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to The Muscular Dystrophy Association, 1425 Jefferson Road, Rochester, NY 14622. Zachary was the West Seneca West Class of 2012 Valedictorian and received his Masters Degree in Chemical Engineering from the Rochester Institute of Technology. Arrangements by the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME. Please book online register at WWW.CANNANFH.COM


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 21, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
James W. Cannan Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
11 Entries
I had the honor of knowing Zach during throughout his BS degree at RIT on so many levels. I taught him in many classes, advised him on research, bantered with him about classwork in office hours, and often chatted about life in general and shot the breeze together. I honestly had so much fun working with Zach on research problems along with Nate Barlow in all of our meetings, and yes, with a lot of chocolate! I was just so happy that we were able coauthor a paper with him-his first!-in an excellent journal. And, it should be noted that his co-authorship was well-deserved with his important contributions and writing. What a nice accomplishment for an undergraduate! I enjoyed listening to his stories. Whether it was about the travails of his exploits in the dorms when navigating his care, or Zach´s interesting encounters with folks he met, he always found a way to put a positive and humorous spin on life. We can all learn from the example he set--he held himself high as a great student and role model to others and made us all better people for knowing him. I can only say it is so rare to find someone with such a unique combination of intellect, sense of humor, tenacity, care, and honesty. He will live on at RIT through all of us, and of course, his published paper will remain as a lasting contribution to engineering that will move the field forward. In the most heartfelt manner (that cannot be fully expressed in words), I send my sincere condolences to Zach´s family on his passing. I will miss him greatly.
Steve Weinstein
School
October 8, 2021
To the Dickman and Denecke family I was saddened to hear about Zach. And send my deepest sympathy at this time. Will keep all of you in my thoughts and prayers. Peace to all
Maryann McLaughlin
September 24, 2021
Dear Art, I´m so so sorry. I hope knowing Zach is with Patty, will give you comfort. Love you my friend
Lori Carey
Friend
September 22, 2021
Dear Arthur, You do it know us but I just wanted to know that your son, Zachary´s obituary caught my attention in the Buffalo News. I wanted you to know that we made a donation to Muscular Dystrophy in his memory. He certainly made an impact on the world in his short lifetime. He must have been an amazing young man with all his accomplishments including Valedictorian and Engineering degree! Some never accomplish what he did even without a physical challenge and a much longer lifetime. You must have been so proud of him. And lastly, we will keep you in our prayers. May you find strength and peace in your Faith and our Lord! Fondly, Gloria Miller
Gloria & Charles Miller
September 22, 2021
Our deepest sympathy to Artie & Zachary´s whole family. May God bless you, May he Rest In Peace
Lori & Mark Burke
September 21, 2021
Art I am so sad to hear of Zachary´s passing. He graduated with our son Thomas Weimer. Zachary had a great sense of humor! And smart beyond his years! He was such a nice boy! My heart aches for you Art. Sending prayers for your whole family.
Sally Burke Weimer
September 21, 2021
I'm praying for all of you and sending you so much love.
Britt (Maute) Murphy
Other
September 21, 2021
Artie and family. I am so sorry for your families loss. Love to everyone.
Christine Lyons (Cole)
September 21, 2021
My deepest sympathy to you Art You are in my thoughts and prayers
Luba Pfeiffer
Friend
September 21, 2021
My heart goes out to his dad, family, and all of those whose life Zach touched. I feel lucky to have done research with him and to have gotten to know him. Zach was such an amazing cool guy. His smile lit up a room. His laughter was contagious. Zach's brilliance will be remembered forever, as the legacy of his research lives on through his published work and the work that will build on it in years to come. I remember Zach and I having long conversations about our favorite classic rock bands. Since he moved to Buffalo, I've often thought about him. This news is just terrible. The world lost an amazing guy.
Nate Barlow
September 21, 2021
My deepest condolences to Mr. Dickman and Zach's family. This is indeed a great loss. I had the pleasure to have Zach as a student and had the immense privilege to have him trust me with his eagerness to learn. I will always treasure the precious time I had to interact with Zach during his time at RIT.
Patricia Taboada-Serrano (RIT faculty)
School
September 21, 2021
Showing 1 - 11 of 11 results