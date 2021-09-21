DICKMAN - Zachary A.
Passed away on Sept. 17, 2021. Beloved son of Arthur Dickman and the late Patricia (Denecke) Dickman; loving grandson of the late Gerald and Patricia (Lawandus) Denecke and the late Arthur and Gloria (Farrell) Dickman; dearest nephew of Maureen Denecke, Kathleen (Tom) Whieldon and the late Sheila (Jack McIntrye) Denecke, David (Ann) Dickman, Michael (Jane) Dickman, Larry (Laura) Dickman, Margaret (Michael) Fedyk and Stephan (Janet) Dickman; also survived by many cousins and many dear friends. A private celebration of life will be held at the family's request. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to The Muscular Dystrophy Association
, 1425 Jefferson Road, Rochester, NY 14622. Zachary was the West Seneca West Class of 2012 Valedictorian and received his Masters Degree in Chemical Engineering from the Rochester Institute of Technology. Arrangements by the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME. Please book online register at WWW.CANNANFH.COM
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 21, 2021.