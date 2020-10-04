LIBERATORE - Zachary P. "Zach"
Of Orchard Park, entered into rest October 2, 2020. Beloved son of Jennifer (nee Reich) (Keith Kane) Liberatore and Peter Jr. (Melissa Colletti) Liberatore; devoted brother of Christopher, Eric and Peter Liberatore; cherished grandson of Constance and Richard Reich and Peter Sr. (Joy) Liberatore and the late Mary L. Liberatore; loving nephew of Kerry Reich, Peter Reich and Carol Ann Liberatore; also survived by many cousins and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the Tabernacle Church, 3210 Southwestern Blvd., Orchard Park, on Wednesday from 2-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Nativity of Our Lord Church, 26 Thorn Ave., Orchard Park, on Thursday morning at 10 o'clock (please assemble at church). Flowers gratefully declined. Donations may be made in Zach's memory to Save the Michael's of the World online at savethemichaels.org
. Arrangements by the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com