SENGER - Zenona (nee Ciemcioch) Of Angola, NY, September 13, 2021. Beloved wife of Robert Senger; dear mother of Jennifer (Michael) Mulford and Kelsey (Christopher Paine) Senger; grandmother of Benjamin and Nicholas; sister of Richard Ciemcioch; survived by nieces and nephews. Friends may call Saturday, from 2 PM to 4 PM, at the LATIMORE-SCHIAVONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 8434 North Main Street, Angola, where services will follow at 4 PM.
Sending lots of love and prayers that God gives you all the strength and peace you´ll need in the days ahead. Zen was a wonderful lady as well as a loving wife, mother and grandmother. May she RIP! Love, Nancy
Nancy McCrohan
September 25, 2021
My god embrace your family and lift your spirits. Our deepest sympathies to you.
calvin rodgers
Friend
September 24, 2021
We're so sorry to hear this. Sending our deepest condolences.
Dana, Sloane & Bohen
Dana Niemet-Hornberger
Family
September 24, 2021
Ginny and Tom Mulford
September 23, 2021
We send our deepest condolences to Robert, Richard, Jen, Kelsey and families. We will always have love in our hearts for you sweet cousin.
Debra & Stuart