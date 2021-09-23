SENGER - Zenona

(nee Ciemcioch)

Of Angola, NY, September 13, 2021. Beloved wife of Robert Senger; dear mother of Jennifer (Michael) Mulford and Kelsey (Christopher Paine) Senger; grandmother of Benjamin and Nicholas; sister of Richard Ciemcioch; survived by nieces and nephews. Friends may call Saturday, from 2 PM to 4 PM, at the LATIMORE-SCHIAVONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 8434 North Main Street, Angola, where services will follow at 4 PM.







Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 23, 2021.