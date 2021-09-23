Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Zenona SENGER
FUNERAL HOME
Latimore - Schiavone Funeral Home, Inc.
8434 North Main Street
Angola, NY
SENGER - Zenona
(nee Ciemcioch)
Of Angola, NY, September 13, 2021. Beloved wife of Robert Senger; dear mother of Jennifer (Michael) Mulford and Kelsey (Christopher Paine) Senger; grandmother of Benjamin and Nicholas; sister of Richard Ciemcioch; survived by nieces and nephews. Friends may call Saturday, from 2 PM to 4 PM, at the LATIMORE-SCHIAVONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 8434 North Main Street, Angola, where services will follow at 4 PM.


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 23, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
25
Calling hours
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Latimore - Schiavone Funeral Home, Inc.
8434 North Main Street, Angola, NY
Sep
25
Service
4:00p.m.
Latimore - Schiavone Funeral Home, Inc.
8434 North Main Street, Angola, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Latimore - Schiavone Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
Sending lots of love and prayers that God gives you all the strength and peace you´ll need in the days ahead. Zen was a wonderful lady as well as a loving wife, mother and grandmother. May she RIP! Love, Nancy
Nancy McCrohan
September 25, 2021
My god embrace your family and lift your spirits. Our deepest sympathies to you.
calvin rodgers
Friend
September 24, 2021
We're so sorry to hear this. Sending our deepest condolences. Dana, Sloane & Bohen
Dana Niemet-Hornberger
Family
September 24, 2021
Ginny and Tom Mulford
September 23, 2021
We send our deepest condolences to Robert, Richard, Jen, Kelsey and families. We will always have love in our hearts for you sweet cousin. Debra & Stuart
Debra Ludwig
September 23, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results