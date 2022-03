Dearest Mr. and Mrs. Watson, Charlene, Charlotte and Family, A friend of mine once wrote a song where he said, "Nothing surpasses Mother's Love. Her voice brings tears in lonely hours. No other one can feel the pain. Her countenance has the beauty of a summer flower. Even if the good Lord should call her home, the memory of Mother's Love, shall linger on and on and on and on." Our GrandLadies always hold very special places in our lives. I will always remember the many loving stories of "Granny" you shared through the years. Know that she is in Jehovah's memory now. Look forward to the great day when you will see her again, and always keep Her Safe in Your Hearts. My Condolences, Crystal

Crystal Barton June 5, 2021