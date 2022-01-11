DRUZBIK - Zora A. (nee Kozak)
Of Lackawanna, entered into rest January 10th, 2022. Beloved wife of Daniel A. Druzbik; devoted mother of Dina Guthoff, Dana (Wayne) Smith and Daniel (Michelle) Druzbik; cherished grandmother of Mary, Hope, Olivia, Stevie and Jacob; loving daughter of the late Michael and Barbara Kozak; dear sister of Michael (Bernie) Kozak; also survived by relatives and friends. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Our Lady of Bistrica R.C. Church, 1619 Abbott Rd., Lackawanna, on Friday morning at 9:30 o'clock. (Please assemble at Church). Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 11, 2022.