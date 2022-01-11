Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Zora A. DRUZBIK
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd
Orchard Park, NY
DRUZBIK - Zora A. (nee Kozak)
Of Lackawanna, entered into rest January 10th, 2022. Beloved wife of Daniel A. Druzbik; devoted mother of Dina Guthoff, Dana (Wayne) Smith and Daniel (Michelle) Druzbik; cherished grandmother of Mary, Hope, Olivia, Stevie and Jacob; loving daughter of the late Michael and Barbara Kozak; dear sister of Michael (Bernie) Kozak; also survived by relatives and friends. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Our Lady of Bistrica R.C. Church, 1619 Abbott Rd., Lackawanna, on Friday morning at 9:30 o'clock. (Please assemble at Church). Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 11, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
14
Mass of Christian Burial
9:30a.m.
Our Lady of Bistrica R.C. Church
1619 Abbott Rd, Lackawanna, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.