SCHULTZ - Zora (nee Giolekoff)
Of Blasdell, entered into rest September 7, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Charles J. Schultz; devoted mother of Charles A. (Suzi) Schultz, Michael D. (Cindy) Schultz and Christine C. (Michael) Franey; cherished grandmother of Alexander, Gregory (Linda), Jeffrey, Jamie (Lisa), Nicholas (Heather) and Lauren; adored great-grandmother of Sofia, Theodore, Eleanor, Skye, Clayton, Zachery, Owen, Lily and Brody; loving daughter of the late Spiro and Angelina Giolekoff. Dear sister of the late Helen (late Joseph) Matic, late Vasilka Swift, late George Giolekoff and the late Mary Principi; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Wednesday from 3-7 PM, where funeral services will immediately follow. Interment Lakeside Cemetery. If desired, contributions may be made to Hospice Buffalo, 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227. Pursuant to NYS guidelines, 33% occupancy limitations will be observed. Face masks required. Please share condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 8, 2020.