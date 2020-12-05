Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Post and Courier Charleston
Post and Courier Charleston Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Death Summaries
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Thomas Hooker Bliss
1938 - 2020
BORN
1938
DIED
2020
ABOUT
Kent School
FUNERAL HOME
J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel
232 Calhoun Street
Charleston, SC
Thomas Hooker Bliss Charleston - Thomas Hooker Bliss, Sr. died in Charleston, South Carolina on Saturday, November 28. A devoted husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and good friend, Tom will be fondly remembered for his incredible wit, good sense of humor, and gentle touch on the dance floor. Tom Bliss was born in New York City, NY on January 6, 1938 at the then French Hospital, later St. Vincent's, in lower Manhattan to John Henry Bliss of Plainwell, MI and Claribel (Shura) Schmitt Bliss of Douglaston Manor, NY. A consummate New Yorker, he was immensely proud of his New York State roots. His family resided on the upper west side and eventually moved to Ridgewood, NJ, and Washingtonville, NY. Tom attended Kent School in Connecticut, where he developed his love for the Episcopal Church, and graduated in 1956. He attended and graduated from Lehigh University with a Bachelor of Science in marketing in 1960. He served with the US Marine Corps, of which he was immensely proud, completing his duty in 1966. Tom loved his alma mater and attended the Lehigh-Lafayette home football games religiously to cheer on the "brown and white" with his longtime classmates. In 2015, he served as the grand marshal of the LU alumni parade leading dozens of fans to Goodman stadium. Tom opened Bliss Box Corporation in 1972 in West Chester, PA and established plants up the Eastern seaboard between the mid-Atlantic and the Carolinas. A consummate box man, he grew the business and sold it to Packaging Corporation of America after a successful 20 year run. Tom's legacy continues to this day with PCA at the Hanover Container plant in Hanover, PA, where the Bliss Stitcher machine, patented by his Uncle, continues to make corrugatedcontainers and bears the Bliss Box logo, BBC. Tom was devoted to community service participating on multiple boards and projects, including the YMCA of Oxford, PA, Elwyn Institute of Media, PA, and more recently Oxford Community Center of Oxford, MD. He adored sailing and exploring the Chesapeake Bay and the Maine coastlines, where he lived and spent many vacations. He skied until the age of 79 with his grandchildren, summiting the highest slope in Beaver Creek, CO. Always up for an adventure, Tom traveled extensively throughout the US and abroad and loved the American west, especially northwestern Montana. Tom is survived by his wife of 58 years, Patricia Bassett-Powell Bliss, their two children, Georgina Bassett Bliss Marshall (William "Rick"), and Thomas Hooker Bliss, Jr (Lei), his six grandchildren, Charles, James, Isabelle, Kevin, Philip, Trinity, beloved cousins, nephews and extended family. Tom will be incredibly missed by all. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Downtown Chapel. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published by Charleston Post & Courier from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
11 Entries
Sending huge ge hugs and love to the whole family. Tom, or Mr. Bliss, as I referred to him, was a smart, wise, and loving man. Kelly and I are bearing witness to your loss. Love, Wendy Lee Austin and Kelly Lake
Wendy Lee Austin
Family Friend
January 6, 2021
Tom,
We never got to go on our last cruise. You were struck down just before we were to depart for Maine. I miss all the wonderful TAYC cruises we shared on the Chesapeake. You organized us into the Talbot Investment Club with wonderful evenings of friendship, and sharing knowledge, and splendid dinners. We even made a little money! Your Charleston Lunch Group introduced me to another band of good amigos.

You made my life much richer.
Good by dear friend,
Charlie Webb
Charlie Webb
Friend
January 5, 2021
All our thoughts are with you at this very difficult time, and may you find peace. Tom was a great friend and he will be sorely missed.
Robert and Claudia Wood
Friend
January 4, 2021
katharine crawford
December 17, 2020
Please except my deepest sympathies to you and your family at this time of grieving. May God be with you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Simone Taylor
December 11, 2020
Whenever I become aware that another Marine has answered his last muster, I am reminded by words in our Marines' Hymn that tells us, the streets of Heaven are guarded by United States Marines. Stack arms and rest your pack, Marine, and then take your post. You still have important work to do. Semper Fi, and carry on.
Another Marine
December 7, 2020
I was greatly saddened to hear of Tom's passing. He was absolutely one of my favorite alums from Kent School as well as one of my favorite all time acquaintenances!! Such fun! You were lucky to have had him for as long as you did! Many prayers for you come with many happy memories of a truly fun guy!
Pucky Lippincott
Friend
December 7, 2020
Dear members of the Bliss family,
Please accept my condolences for the loss of Tom. I got to know in recent years and was always one of the most delightful people to sit down at the Yacht Club with or see at various functions around town. He had a great smile and a wonderful sense of humor, and I was like most, always glad to see him. He will be missed very much, and it will always be a sense of joy in my life to remember him.
Sincerely, Michael Trouche
Mihael Trouche
December 4, 2020
Tom was at the top of his game aboard "Highlander." I enjoyed his camraderie while crewing for him couple of times on long trips up North. Semper Fi, Tom!
Bill Prewitt
Friend
December 4, 2020
Patricia, Georgina, Rick, Charlie, James and Isabelle: My sincerest condolences on the passing of Tom, what a wonderful and happy man. I didn't know of his dancing prowess but a favorite song of his had to be "What a Wonderful World". He treasured all of you and his life experiences which made his world wonderful. Whenever I had the opportunity to be with him, his enthusiasm was infectious and his interests genuine, varied and deep. My last call from him related to a poodle breeding matter and when we concluded the call I just thought what a neat guy, still pursuing and perfecting the things he loves. Take care, my thoughts are with you, Mark
m
Family Friend
December 3, 2020
What a fabulous person he was. Always had a smile. He was a wonderful husband and father and loved all his family.
Beth Bitler
Friend
December 3, 2020
Showing 1 - 11 of 11 results