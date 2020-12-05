Patricia, Georgina, Rick, Charlie, James and Isabelle: My sincerest condolences on the passing of Tom, what a wonderful and happy man. I didn't know of his dancing prowess but a favorite song of his had to be "What a Wonderful World". He treasured all of you and his life experiences which made his world wonderful. Whenever I had the opportunity to be with him, his enthusiasm was infectious and his interests genuine, varied and deep. My last call from him related to a poodle breeding matter and when we concluded the call I just thought what a neat guy, still pursuing and perfecting the things he loves. Take care, my thoughts are with you, Mark

m Family Friend December 3, 2020