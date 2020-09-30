Menu
Search
Menu
The Chippewa Herald
The Chippewa Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Laura J. Rose
1958 - 2020
BORN
1958
DIED
2020

Laura J. Rose

Laura J. Rose, 61, of Chippewa Falls passed away Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, after a year long battle with chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP).

Laura was the youngest daughter of Robert H. and Betty J. Rose. Laura was born Oct. 21, 1958, in Chippewa Falls. She graduated from Chi-Hi in 1977.

Laura provided childcare for the Maureen Hartsough family for many years, with them becoming her second family. She also did childcare for the Dr. Les Harrison family. She went back to school and earned a diploma in the medical administrative assistant field. She was employed at St. Joseph's Hospital in Chippewa Falls, for over 30 years. Over her 30 years there, she grew many friendships that bloom yet today.

Laura loved her cats, but never more than two at a time. Any cat that became hers was a lucky cat indeed. She also enjoyed feeding the birds in her backyard and taking delight in seeing the regular visitors or a new unusual species.

Those left to cherish the memories of Laura are her father, Robert; sister, Patty; brother, Tim; nephew, Matthew Richards; great-nieces; great-nephew; brother-in-law, Dr. Joseph Richards; childhood friend, Colleen Cardinal; her two cats, Buddy and Fredricka II; and many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Betty; sister, Sally Richards; maternal and paternal grandparents; aunts, uncles and cousins.

A funeral service for Laura will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, 44 E. Columbia St., Chippewa Falls, with Pastor Don Rose officiating. Interment will be at Forest Hill Cemetery, Chippewa Falls.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel and one hour prior to the service Saturday.

Masks are required and appreciated by the family. The funeral service will be live streamed and recorded on the funeral home website at www.pedersonvolker.com/obituary/Laura-Rose.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to your favorite charity.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.

Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Chippewa Herald on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
PEDERSON-VOLKER FUNERAL CHAPEL LLC - CHIPPEWA FALLS
44 E COLUMBIA ST, Chippewa Falls, WI 54729-2521
Oct
3
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
PEDERSON-VOLKER FUNERAL CHAPEL LLC - CHIPPEWA FALLS
44 E COLUMBIA ST, Chippewa Falls, WI 54729-2521
Oct
3
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
PEDERSON-VOLKER FUNERAL CHAPEL LLC - CHIPPEWA FALLS
44 E COLUMBIA ST, Chippewa Falls, WI 54729-2521
Funeral services provided by:
PEDERSON-VOLKER FUNERAL CHAPEL LLC - CHIPPEWA FALLS
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.