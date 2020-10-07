Jeffrey William Palmer

Jeffrey William Palmer, aka "Rusty," passed away Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at the Augusta Health and Rehab.

Rusty was born in Leavenworth, Kan., Aug. 7, 1956. At the age of 12, he moved with his family to Coon Rapids, Minn. For Coon Rapids High School, he played football as the kicker. He graduated from there in June of 1974. In 1975, Rusty proudly joined the U.S. Navy. He met and married his wife, Marilyn, in 1980. Rusty worked many years as a semi-truck driver.

He is survived by his wife, Marilyn; daughter, Elizabeth (Sidney) Ellis; son, Matthew (Ashley); grandchildren, Emberly and Greyson; several nieces and nephews; and family in Kansas.

Preceding him in death are his parents, William and Jeanne; brother, Gerald; sister, Bettye Jeanne; and a nephew, Lucas Stenning.

Rusty was a good hearted man and will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Graveside services at the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner, at a later date.

