Menu
Search
Menu
The Chippewa Herald
The Chippewa Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Larry E. Kopp
1952 - 2020
BORN
1952
DIED
2020

Larry E. Kopp

TOWN OF LAFAYETTE -- Larry E. Kopp, 68, of the town of Lafayette, Chippewa Falls died at home Monday, Oct. 5, 2020.

Larry was born Feb. 17, 1952, in Madison, Wis., to Edward and Jeanette (Schupbach) Kopp.

He worked as an engineer for various places, including Cray Research and SGI in Chippewa Falls. In his free time he loved riding his Harley.

Larry is survived by his partner of 20 years, Jackie Shock and her family; mother, Jeanette Kopp of Evansville, Wis.; sister, Mary (Gary) Barlow of Tucson, Ariz.; and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Edward Kopp.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 9, at Chippewa Valley Bible Church, 531 E South Ave., Chippewa Falls.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family. Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Chippewa Herald on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Chippewa Valley Bible Church
531 E South Ave, Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin
Funeral services provided by:
PEDERSON-VOLKER FUNERAL CHAPEL LLC - CHIPPEWA FALLS
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.