Floyd "Big Man" J. Niesen

Floyd "Big Man" J. Niesen, 87, of Chippewa Falls went home to be reunited with his twin brother, Lloyd, Friday, Oct. 9, 2020.

Floyd was born Oct. 9, 1933, in the town of Cleveland, Chippewa County, to Edward and Agnes (Thill) Niesen and attended school at Holy Ghost in Chippewa Falls.

In 1952, Floyd enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He served in Guam, on the USS Kennebec and USS Ingersoll and was honorably discharged in 1956. Floyd met his future wife on a blind date and 18 months later, on Sept. 14, 1963, Floyd was united in marriage to Eva Cecelia LeMay at St. John's Catholic Church in Paris, Wis.

Floyd worked for 30 years at American Motors/Chrysler Automotive Plant in Kenosha, Wis. After retirement, Floyd and Eva moved back to what he called "God's Country" in Chippewa County. Floyd enjoyed polka dancing, gardening and spending time in the great outdoors from sun up to sun down and playing cards.

Floyd is survived by his wife of 57 years, Eva; two children, Tim Niesen of Kenosha and Tami (Brian) Kilmer of Somers, Wis.; seven grandchildren, Scott Niesen, Jeffrey Buchanan, Steven Buchanan, Heidi Niesen, Hannah Niesen, Jessica Kilmer and Jennifer Kilmer; six brothers and sisters, Bernadette Swartz, Berniece Kreuser, Shirley Vradenburg, Nancee Mancl, Robert (Gloria) Niesen and Henrietta (Patrick) Leary; five brothers and sisters-in-law, Barb Niesen, Nadine Niesen, Francis LeMay, Richard LeMay and Barbara Behringer; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Tina Marie Buchanan; his parents; twin brother, Lloyd Niesen; brother, Donald Niesen; nephew, Dale Schneider; niece, Laurie Humbert; brothers-in-law, Monroe Swartz, George Mancl, Ronald Vradenburg, Richard Kreuser and Kenneth Boos; and sister-in-law, Joann LeMay.

Friends may call from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, at Horan Funeral Home, 420 Bay St. in Chippewa Falls.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, at Holy Ghost Church, 412 South Main St. in Chippewa Falls, with The Very Rev. Justin Kizewski celebrating the funeral Mass. Burial will follow at St. Peter's Cemetery in Tilden with military honors conducted by the Chippewa Falls Patriotic Council.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Holy Ghost Church in Chippewa Falls or the Alzheimer's Association.

The family would like to thank Heartland Hospice, and his sisters, Berniece and Nancee for taking such good care of him these past few weeks.

Per the state mandate, facemasks are required for all those attending.

