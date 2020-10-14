Donna Claire Anding

RIVER FALLS, Wis. -- Donna Claire Anding, 89, of River Falls passed away Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at United Hospital in St. Paul, Minn. Donna was born Oct. 10, 1931, in Tomah, to Ernest and Grace (Walker) Gilson. She grew up in Tomah, and graduated from Cornell High School in Cornell.

In December of 1951, Donna married Eugene Loiselle, a marriage that lasted nearly 19 years, before his passing in May of 1970. She was blessed with four children with Eugene. Donna found love again and married George Anding in November of 1972. She was blessed with one child with George. Over the years, she called Chippewa Falls, Hudson, Turtle Lake, and River Falls, home. Donna enjoyed reading, dancing, bowling and was an avid Packers fan. In more recent years her pastime was her grandkids, family and friends.

Donna is survived by her children, Larry Loiselle of Chippewa Falls, Robin (Steven) Geitner of Gilman, Wis., and Tracey (Michael) Sperry of Burlington, N.J.; grandchildren, Kurtis, Kristi, Jesse, Jordan, Kayla, and Desiree; sister, Marian (Ron) Martin; and special cousin, Arlys Schultz. Donna is preceded in death by her first husband, Eugene Loiselle; second husband, George Anding; children, Eugene "Skip" Loiselle and Jeff Loiselle; her parents; sister, Ruth; and brothers, Melvin and Harold.

Family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Wellhaven Senior Living in River Falls, and United Hospital in St. Paul.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 16, at the O'Connell Family Funeral Home in Hudson, with Father Jerry Harris officiating. Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery in Chippewa Falls, next spring. Services will be broadcasted via Zoom. Services are in the care of the O'Connell Family Funeral Home in Hudson, Wis., 715-386-3725.