Kathleen Ann Ciolkosz

BOYD -- Kathleen Ann Ciolkosz, 75, of Boyd passed away in her home Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020.

Kathy was born in Boyd Nov. 14, 1944, to Bernard and Lucille (Berchem) McQuillan.

Kathy married Martin Ciolkosz May 1, 1965, at St. Joseph's Parish in Boyd.

Kathy was employed at Banks in Eau Claire and Minnesota and farmed in the town of Delmar for 17 years, she later was employed at the Northern Center for 17 years.

Kathy is survived by her daughter, Kristine; son, Kelly; granddaughter, Samantha; sister, Bonnie (Kenny) Pilgrim; brothers, Dennis (Judy) McQuillan and Thomas (Laurie) McQuillan. Also survived by several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Martin Ciolkosz; parents, Boney and Lucy McQuillan; and sister-in-law, Margaret Gruber.

Kathy was much loved by her family and friends and will be greatly missed.

A service of Christian burial will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Boyd, with Father William Felix officiating. Inurnment will be in the St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery, Boyd, following the service.

A memorial visitation will be held from 11 a.m. Saturday morning until the service at the church.

Express online condolences at www.leiserfuneralhome.com.

Leiser Funeral Home Cadott.

Due to the health and safety for everyone who may be attending the service, social distancing, minimal contact and face coverings are mandatory.